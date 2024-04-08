On Saturday it was a real pleasure to welcome back the former Chairman of South East Cornwall Conservatives Peter Booth to an event held at the lovely Boconnoc House. Boconnoc has a long political history and mentioned in the Doomsday book as in the ownership of the brother of William the Conqueror and having an MP live there as far back as 1300. The most famous political family at Boconnoc where the Pitt’s after it was last purchased by Thomas Pitt in the early 18th Century following the sale of the Pitt Diamond. It is this line which still has the house today. Thomas Pitt was the grandfather of William Pitt the Elder and great grandfather of William Pitt the Younger both who served as Prime Minister. Indeed the modern day Conservative Party can trace its roots back to the Pittites which were the Whigs who supported William Pitt the Younger. So it was a great pleasure to welcome the now Lord Booth back to South East Cornwall to speak to members at this beautiful house.