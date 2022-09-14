Sheer Bliss for new salon
ABOVE, Danielle Frith, Paula Slade (centre) and Gloria Challen; left, the salon’s beauty specialists
by Sue Hooper
During some of the most challenging times that business communities are currently experiencing, Saltash is butting the trend with a most prestigious opening of a new hair and beauty salon.
The grand opening of Bliss Hair and Beauty salon has taken place at the ‘Court Yard’ at the top of Saltash Fore Street.
The newly-opened salon hosts a team of five specialist beauticians – Kimberley Zinn Hair, Swedish Massage Zuzana Jones, Brows by Karen Writer, and Permanent Makeup Artist Kate Lyford.
The beauticians have got together to co-ordinate a specialised team of hair and beauty skills to offer their discerning clients.
Gloria Challen said: “I was very honoured and privileged to be asked by Paula Slade of Bliss Hair & Beauty, to assist in the opening of her new salon – together with Danielle Frith, the creator of the Saltash Women Business Group (SWB) – the Saltash Directory Facebook page; which currently has 144 members.
“As a fellow member of SWB I was delighted to meet some of the team behind Bliss Hair & Beauty, and I wish their new enterprise venture every success!”
