Sewage tanker fire tackled
Thursday 8th September 2022 6:00 am
fire and rescue service. (Fire service )
One fire appliance from Callington and one appliance from Liskeard attended reports of a sewage tanker on fire on the A390 at St Ive on August 30 at around 1pm.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereels to extinguish the fire by 2pm. The road was closed for a time, due to the fire and also oil that had spilled onto the road.
Devon and Cornwall Police assisted with traffic management and Cornwall Highways attended to deal with the oil on the road.
