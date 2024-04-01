A NUMBER of beaches around the Cornish coastline have been issued with sewage pollution alerts following bad weather and heavy rain.
According to the Surfers Against Sewage SSRS app 32 beaches are currently affected.
Beaches with sewage pollution alerts:
- Kingsand
- Cawsand
- Seaton (Cornwall)
- Millendreath
- Readymoney Cove
- Shorthorn beach
- Charlestown
- Pentwan
- Polstreath
- Portmellion
- Gorran Haven Little Perhaver
- Porthluney
- Swanpool
- Porthoustock
- Coverack
- Polurrian Cove
- Perranuthnoe
- Long Rock
- Porthcurno
- Porthkidney
- Gwithian Towans
- Godrevy Towans
- Portreath
- Porthtowan
- Trevaunance Cove
- Crantock
- Fistral South
- Fistral North
- Mawgan Porth
- Hamlyn Bay
- Trevone Bay
- Polzeath