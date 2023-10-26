Traffic on the A389 near Bodmin has been blocked in both directions after a car overturned.
Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at Sladebridge, this morning, October 26.
A car had ended up on its side in the single vehicle crash, trapping two occupants.
Traffic reporting service Inrix said: "A389 in both directions blocked, delays due to overturned car between Croanford turn off (Washaway) and St Mabyn turn off (Sladesbridge)."
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed multiple emergency services were at the incident, with two people extracted. A spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 11.45am today, 26 October, following a single-car collision on the A389 at Sladesbridge.
"The car ended up on its side, trapping two occupants.
"Fire and ambulance services are in attendance. Both occupants have been extracted."