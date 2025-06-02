A MEMORIAL service is to be held to celebrate the life and work of Eddie Farwell, the co-founder of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) which runs the Little Harbour hospice at St Austell.
Eddie died earlier this year following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease and a private funeral was held.
Now CHSW has organised a memorial service, enabling the wider community to celebrate Eddie’s life, share their memories and find comfort together.
Incoming chief executive Phil Morris said: “It is fitting that during Children’s Hospice Week we are bringing people together at Eddie’s memorial service, where we will reflect on and celebrate all he achieved.”
CHSW is inviting anyone wishing to attend the service to book in advance at www.chsw.org.uk/eddiememorial as seats will be limited.
The service will be held at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday, June 17, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm (arrival from noon) and will also be livestreamed with a link available on the day for those who are unable to attend in person.
Lizzy Farwell, Eddie’s daughter, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the acknowledgements which have poured in, the incredible generosity and kindness shown, each a tribute to my dad’s life, the impact he had on so many and our enduring family legacy.”
CHSW was founded by Eddie and Jill Farwell in 1991. The idea came after their own experience of having to travel from North Devon to Oxford to access hospice support for their two eldest children, Katie and Tom, who both had life-limiting conditions.
Their vision was for no family in the South West to have to travel more than 90 minutes to reach their nearest children’s hospice. This became a reality when CHSW opened Little Bridge House in Barnstaple in 1995, Charlton Farm in Wraxall in 2007 and Little Harbour in St Austell in 2011.
