Service to welcome new priest after 11 month gap
The congregations of the churches of St Bartholomew’s Warleggan and St Neot are delighted that a new Rector is coming to live and work amongst them, 11 months after the retirement of Rev Philip Biggs.
The Reverend Garry Swinton is already well known in the churches, as he has been helping out taking services since October.
He has been a familiar face in St Neot School, at events in both villages, including the Lent dogwalks with his dog Danny.
He comes to the parish from a career as a school chaplain in London, but he has family in Cornwall and knows the area well.
Revd Garry will be instituted into the Benefice of St Neot and Warleggan by the Bishop of St Germans and the Archdeacon of Bodmin on Thursday, September 8 at 7pm in the Parish Church of St Neot.
All parishioners are warmly welcome to attend the service.
Extra parking will be signposted in the village.
