A PERSON has been left with ‘serious neck injuries’ after a three-car crash on the A38 in Bodmin.
The road between Morrisons, on Priory Road and Carminnow Cross roundabout is closed in both directions while police attend the scene.
Two people were treated at the scene of the incident, later being taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital, with one sustaining serious neck injuries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers were called at 11.45am today, February 16, following a three-car collision on Priory Road, Bodmin.
“Ambulance also attended.
“Two people have been treated at the scene and taken to Treliske Hospital. One person has sustained serious neck injuries.
“Various road closures in the area at Morrisons Priory Road and from Carminnow Cross toward Bodmin.”