Serious collision in Paignton

A 13-year-old girl has been seriously injured following a collision in Paignton on Wednesday 20 July.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were notified at around 4.50pm of a collision involving a Seat Leon and a pedestrian on Marldon Road by the junction with Pines Road.

“As a result of the incident, the 13-year-old pedestrian was located at the scene with significant serious injuries. The casualty was initially taken to Torbay District Hospital and subsequently transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital. Next of kin were made aware. Both South West Ambulance Service and Devon and Cornwall Police attended the incident.

“The junction was closed for six hours while police investigated the collision.”