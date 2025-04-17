A PERSON has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a single vehicle road traffic collision near to St Kew Highway.
Emergency services attended reports of an incident on the A39 during the afternoon of Wednesday, April 16.
Police have confirmed that one person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, with the road later reopened.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car on the A39 at St Kew Highway, Bodmin, at 3pm on Wednesday, April 16.
“Emergency services attended.
“One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.