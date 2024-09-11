Top classical and folk musicians will be coming to Saltash in a new series of events this Autumn.
In a second offering of the year, Salt Arts CIC which produces the Saltash Songs & Shanties Festival is bringing three nights of musical entertainment to venues in the town in partnership with Carn to Cove, Cornwall's rural performing arts scheme.
On Friday October 11, folk trio Jaclarabag will be performing at Saltash Social Club.
This new trio of multi-instrumentalists perform songs and tunes from across the world.
Featuring seasoned Cornish theatre musicians (from Kneehigh, Wildworks and Miracle theatre), this collaboration between Jim Carey, Giles King and Claire Ingleheart will include eclectic folk music and new compositions.
Chapel Street Ensemble from Penzance will be appearing at the Saltash Wesley Methodist Church on Friday November 1.
Cornish classical musicians Nat Jones and Katy Rowe, Emma Stansfield, Sebastian Poznansky and Tim Dean will perform a feast of music by Mozart, Elgar, Dvorak, Humperdinck and the Beatles.
The season’s grand finale on Saturday November 23 features musicians from the international music seminar Prussia Cove performing at Saltash Wesley Methodist Church.
Since 1972 IMS Prussia Cove has given the world’s most talented classical musicians the opportunity to study and rehearse in Cornwall.
Their programme will include string quartets by Haydn, Beethoven and Mendelssohn alongside Bartók’s virtuosic duos featuring rising stars Alessandro Ruisi, Chiara Sannicandro, Toby Cook and Natania Hoffman.
Tickets cost £6-£12 and are available at www.saltarts.org or from Piglets haberdashery on Saltash Fore Street.