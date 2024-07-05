On Monday, July 1, a unique event took place in France; a World War II plane scattered poems, written by the children of Bridge Schools in Bodmin, over The Somme.
The poems, based on World War I, were written onto special, biodegradable paper containing wildflower seeds: those of remembrance – poppies for the UK, cornflowers for France and forget-me-nots for Germany. The flowers will now grow as ‘living words’ to symbolise peace and friendship, whilst remembering the bravery of those who fought for our freedom.
The two-year project, led by international poet Sally Crabtree, events manager for Bodmin Airfield Pete White, the World War I Aviation Society in Essex and Dani May, Bridge Schools Trust’s lead for English, also developed new and special links between schools in England and France, with a focus on literacy, creativity and heritage.
To mark the first phase of the project, some of those poems were flown back to Ors in France last summer by visiting pilots from Europe and taken to a commemorative service held in Ors; whilst Bridge Schools attended a celebratory event at Bodmin Airfield.
Since then, Sally continued to develop long-lasting links between the Cornish schools and schools in France, which are situated close to the Wilfred Owen Museum. The Wilfred Owen Society have taken a keen interest in the links and children’s work has previously been projected onto the walls of the museum.
This summer, two unique events on both sides of the channel took the project to a new level: the first being a ‘fluttering’ of the seeded poems from a vintage plane over The Somme this week and the second being a fluttering of the same poems over Bodmin Airfield later this month.
Following these special cross-channel events, Sally will then continue to help the children of Bridge Schools to sustain the links between our partner schools in France and the Wilfred Owen Society. Another aspect of the project, moving forwards, has been helped by
Anthea Hill, head of Polperro School, who is also hosting English and French lessons via a digital platform with the partner school in Ors.
Chief executive, Adrian Massey said: “This has been an incredible event for our children. It has helped them both to remember the sacrifices of war but to understand the need; now more than ever, to celebrate the British Values of respect, tolerance and individual liberty following the tragedies of war. I am so grateful to everyone involved in providing this opportunity to connect with other children in France and for our children to remember the lives lost in such a dynamic way.”
