See what’s in this week’s Cornish Times
LISKEARD is arguably the hub of South East Cornwall and news of works from South West Water has caused plenty of heated discussion, and features heavily in this week’s Cornish Times.
The St Cleer Road is closed until December leading to problems for local residents and businesses including a 25-mile diversion.
Read all about it, plus comments from locals, councillors and more.Devon and Cornwall Police’s mental health training has been questioned at an inquest. Luke Simmons from Dobwalls sadly took his own life last year despite various calls for help.
Other sad news sees a Royal Navy sailor named following a fatal collision on the A374 while a planning appeal for a two-story dwelling near Rame Head has been thrown out.
On a more positive note, members of the Liskeard Market Makers group have been getting busy ahead of Hallowe’en while the always highly-anticipated Callington Honey Fair returned at the weekend to much fanfare.
Down in Looe, residents are being invited to three meetings later this month as the town looks to limit flood damage.
There’s also the latest column from South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray who had a stall at the Callington Honey Fair, all the latest community news plus four pages of school intakes including Upton Cross and Duloe amongst others.
