See what our reporters got up to at Launceston show

By Scarlett Hills-Brooks
Monday 8th August 2022
It was a busy day at Launceston agricultural show. Editor, Zoe Uglow and reporter Scarlett Hills-Brooks spent the day speaking to all the exhibitors, traders and show goers who attended the 131st event at Kennards House.

Take a look at what we got up to on the day!

For more information take a look in last week’s paper for interviews and pictures.

Launceston show 2022 (Scarlett Hills-Brooks )

