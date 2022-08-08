See what our reporters got up to at Launceston show
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 8th August 2022 3:18 pm
It was a busy day at Launceston agricultural show. Editor, Zoe Uglow and reporter Scarlett Hills-Brooks spent the day speaking to all the exhibitors, traders and show goers who attended the 131st event at Kennards House.
Take a look at what we got up to on the day!
For more information take a look in last week’s paper for interviews and pictures.
Launceston show 2022 (Scarlett Hills-Brooks )
