A Cornish MP is celebrating new NHS data showing a significant improvement in healthcare delivery across the South West.
According to the latest figures, waiting lists in the region have fallen by 15,068 since Labour came to power – offering renewed hope to thousands of patients in need of timely care.
Commenting on the figures, Labour’s Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, after whahailed the figures as a milestone in her party’s efforts to restore the National Health Servicet she described as "years of neglect under the Tories."
The MP has been a vocal advocate for improved access to treatment in her constituency, where many residents have faced long delays for medical procedures in recent years.
“After the Tories left waiting lists at a record high and patient satisfaction at a record low, hundreds of residents in South East Cornwall were left waiting for treatment,” said Ms Gelderd.
“That’s why falling waiting lists in the South West is such great news, as this Labour Government puts the NHS on the road to recovery through our Plan for Change. Labour are taking the NHS from the worst crisis in its history and making it fit for the future.”
The national picture is similarly encouraging. April’s NHS data revealed the first drop in waiting lists in 17 years – excluding the early phase of the pandemic – with overall numbers falling to their lowest level in two years. This comes on the back of a key government pledge being met ahead of schedule: Labour’s promise of 2 million additional NHS appointments has been surpassed seven months early, with more than 3.6 million extra appointments delivered since July.
The improvements follow record investment in the NHS, announced in the Chancellor’s Spending Review. The funding supports Labour’s broader Plan for Change, which aims to cut waiting times, improve patient care, and modernise services.
