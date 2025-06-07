TWO people had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fierce blaze that erupted inside an agricultural barn in Callington on Saturday morning.
Firefighters from Callington, Launceston and Liskeard were called to the incident at around 7.57am in South Hill Road.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “It involved a large pile of tyres that were well alight inside an agricultural barn. The firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.
“The crew also administered first aid to two casualties, who were suffering smoke inhalation, until the arrival of the ambulance crews.
“A stage one fire investigation was carried out and the cause was confirmed as accidental and spread.”
