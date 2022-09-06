Section of A38 due to close for roadworks
A section of the A38, passing Landrake will be closed for 12 days in September due to upcoming road works.
The section of the road is set to be closed from September 26, to October 8, between 8:00pm and 6:00am in both directions.
Roadworks are scheduled to allow for resurfacing of the stretch or road.
For drivers looking to travel the route, there will be a diversion in place, taking drivers along the A388 to Callington.
Kevin Gibbs, Project Manager for National Highways, said: “We are asking drivers to plan ahead as we carry out essential resurfacing works either side of Landrake on the A38 for 10 nights.
“We are carrying out this work overnight, from 8pm to 6am, to keep any delays to a minimum.
“However, we ask that people planning to travel during these times allow more time for their journeys.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and also thank everyone in advance for their patience while this work is carried out.”
A spokesperson for National Highways explained: “There will be a fully signed diversion route in place during the full overnight closures with advance signage at Island Shop, Trerulefoot roundabout and Carkeel roundabout.
“Drivers will be diverted via the A388 and the A390 via Callington.”
