Second term for Rachel as Torpoint Mayor
TORPOINT Town Council’s Annual Meeting and Mayor Choosing Ceremony was held last Thursday in the Council Hall, Torpoint. Master of Ceremonies Town Crier Clive O’Shaughnessy, under the direction of the Town Clerk, announced the proceedings.
Following a review of her year of office, which included thank you presentations, the retiring Town Mayor, Councillor Rachel Evans BEM, was elected to serve for a second civic year 2022/23. She signed her Declaration of Acceptance of Office in front of honoured guests, Councillors and residents of the town. The honoured guests included: Plymouth Lord Mayor and Consort Councillor, Terri Beer and Colin Beer; Sheryll Murray, South East Cornwall MP; Mayor of Saltash Councillor Richard Bickford and Mayoress Sarah Bickford; Mayor of Liskeard Councillor Simon Cassidy; Mayor and Portreeve of Callington, Councillor Mike Tagg and Mrs She Tagg; Cornwall Councillor Kate Ewert; Freeman of Torpoint Mike Pearn MBE; and Hononary Burgess John Crago with Mrs Tina Crago.
Councillor Evans introduced Philippa Smerdon as Consort for the civic year. Councillor Gary Davis was re-elected to serve as Deputy Town Mayor and introduced Mrs Victoria Davis as his Mayoress and Master George Davis as the Deputy Mayor’s Deputy. Fr Michael Brown will continue to serve as The Mayor’s Chaplain and Lucas Walters will continue to serve as the Mayor’s Cadet.The Town Mayor and Deputy Town Mayor toasted each other and raised their glasses and drank a toast to the Town of Torpoint.
