In his report, Cllr Harris states: “At the time of writing this note it appears that the Bill that would enable us to bring in a Premium on Second Homes Council tax with effect from April 1, 2024 will not be passed into law before March 31, 2023. While we are looking at ways to remove this as an issue it is looking very much as if we will not be able to introduce this extra tax until 2025/26.”