TEAMS of police have been out combing the undergrowth near two holiday parks in Looe.
Officers were spotted by the sides of the B3253 by Looe Bay Holiday Park and Tregoad Holiday Park at St Martins on Wednesday, December 4.
In a statement, Devon & Cornwall Police said: “The police activity was in connection with ongoing enquiries and searches for the missing man Craig Roberts.”
Craig was last seen on Sunday, July 7 at Looe Holiday Park where he was staying. He has links to Gloucester and was last seen on CCTV walking out of Looe Bay, turning right and walking past Looe Caravan and Motorhome Club towards Tregoad on the B3253 St Martin’s road.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans with black and white trainers, and is described as a white male, of slim build, with short dark hair, although he often wears a flat cap. He is 5ft 8in tall and is not very mobile.
Detective Inspector Claire Nicholls said: “Police, along with Coastguard, Search and Rescue, police air support, drones, mountain rescue and multiple partner agencies have completed extensive searches since Craig’s disappearance and he remains a high risk missing person.
“The investigations team are keen to hear from anybody who believes they may have seen Craig, given him a lift or who has dash-cam footage from the time of 5.45pm on July 7 when travelling along this road.”
If you have seen Craig or have knowledge of his whereabouts please call 999 quoting reference 50240167800.