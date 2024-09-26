APPLICATIONS are encouraged for new volunteer members to East Cornwall’s Search and Rescue Team.
The team provides support around the clock to the statutory emergency services, and are trained in steep slope and water rescue, dog handling, casualty care and search management.
Applications are welcome from anyone from any background, but those who put themselves forward should have a reasonable level of fitness, the willingness to volunteer their time, and be ready to carry out training in navigation, medical skills, search skills, rope work and more.
The closing date is October 6.