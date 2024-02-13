THE Cornish seal Sanctuary will be giving their resident seals a different kind of treat this Valentine’s Day, when local harpist Alice Wonder joins them for a musical entertainment session with a difference!
Animal care supervisor, Megan, explained: “We always try to incorporate music into our enrichment programme here at the Sanctuary, this can involve playing our seals different sounds like the ocean, or recorded music to stimulate them. To have a live musician here on-site playing for the animals is a real treat!
“We have found that different animals respond differently to certain genres and artists; for example, one of our resident seals, Jinx, loves to quietly bob around when Adele is being played whereas our common seal, Jarvis, will float over and close his eyes to Hawaiian music, so they definitely seem to enjoy the variation.
“We are looking forward to seeing how our animals react to the sound of Alice playing her harp, music usually has a calming effect, but also can elicit an investigatory response, so we shall see!”
Fall in love with the seals this February half term
The charity is also reminding supporters that the ‘Friends of the Sanctuary’ Locals’ Annual Pass sale is now live, which directly raises funds for rescued pups and the wider marine mammal care programme.
The pass, which is only on sale through February 1 to 29, is available to anyone living within a TR, PL or EX postcode, and is the charity’s ‘thank you’ to supporters from across the region every year.
General manager, Jana Sirova, said: “Despite the winter weather, now is actually the perfect time to come and see what the Cornish Seal Sanctuary is all about, to meet the pups in our hospital to see our conservation work come to life.
“Every visit or pass purchased goes directly into supporting the pups in our care, and we couldn’t do our vital work without you.”
With the pass, guests will receive a discounted entry for unlimited visits within 12 months, as well as 20% off the café and gift shop (don’t forget to bring proof of address on pick-up!).
To find out more visit: https://sealsanctuary.sealifetrust.org/en/visiting-us/locals-annual-pass-2024/