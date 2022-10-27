18 members of Torpoint Sea Cadets had the honour of parading through central London last week to commemorate the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar. The Torpoint-based cadets joined over 400 others from across the country as they paraded in the Massed Band of Sea Cadets and marching platoons from Horse Guards Parade to Trafalgar Square for a ceremony, before marching down the Mall and past Buckingham Palace.