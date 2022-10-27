Sea cadets march in London
18 members of Torpoint Sea Cadets had the honour of parading through central London last week to commemorate the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar. The Torpoint-based cadets joined over 400 others from across the country as they paraded in the Massed Band of Sea Cadets and marching platoons from Horse Guards Parade to Trafalgar Square for a ceremony, before marching down the Mall and past Buckingham Palace.
18 cadets and instructors were selected above their peers as talented marching band musicians, making Torpoint Sea Cadets the largest single unit on parade. They spent two days training at a base in Kent, perfecting their drills and marching display, before travelling to London on the morning of the parade.
The parade was watched by thousands of tourists and spectators, and was overseen by Rear Admiral Jude Terry OBE Royal Navy as the Inspecting Officer. RAdm Terry told the cadets that they had “proudly represented the Royal Navy” with a “fantastic display”.
The top cadets in the Sea Cadet Corps are selected each year to participate in this historic parade, commemorating 217 years since the decisive victory of Lord Nelson’s British Fleet over Napoleon’s French and Spanish Armada off the coast of Cape Trafalgar in 1805.
Cadet First Class Evie Chambers, a cymablist in the Massed Band from Torpoint said: “I am so proud to have performed on Trafalgar Square and to have marched past Buckingham Palace. It is something I will always remember.”
Ordinary Cadet Chris Wooller, the lead Drum Major for the Massed Band who lived in Plymouth added: “we had spent some long days training, but it was a real honour to lead the Massed Band of the Sea Cadets at this prestigious event.”
Lieutenant Rhys Tanner Royal Navy, the Commanding Officer of Torpoint Sea Cadets said: “the fact that Torpoint Unit was the largest represented Sea Cadet unit from across the country at this event is a real testament to the skill and dedication of our young people. They did themselves proud in honouring this iconic Naval victory”.
Torpoint Sea Cadets is based within HMS Raleigh, Torpoint, and is currently recruiting cadets aged between 10 and 17. Contact [email protected]
