The MP for North Cornwall has raised his concern after the proposed axing of a mobile banking service in Padstow.
Scott Mann has written to the CEO of Lloyds Bank on behalf of residents who are dismayed at the loss of the service, which is scheduled to close on May 31, 2024.
The bank said in a document announcing the proposed closure, that it had done 887 transactions by personal customers between August 2022 and August 2023, with 449 business customers utilising the service in the same twelve months.
It added that 33 of their customers regularly used the mobile banking facility in the last six months to July 2023, of which 68% also used Lloyd bank branches, internet banking or phone bank and 45% also using the post office, in figures explaining why it wished to withdraw the facility.
Of those customers, 62% were aged 74 and under and 38% were aged over 75.
In the letter, the MP wrote: "I am writing to express my concern about the withdrawal of the mobile banking service that supports customers in Padstow and the surrounding areas.
“Many of the constituents utilise the mobile service and have written to me to tell me that they are dismayed that it will no longer be available to them. This of course follows the announcement of the withdrawal of branches in my North Cornwall constituency.
“I would greatly appreciate contact from your team to learn what proposals have been put forward to ensure Lloyds customers in Padstow can continue to do their banking in person.”
Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall, said: "Several Padstow constituents raised concerns about the withdrawal of the mobile service, so I have written directly to the CEO of Lloyds bank asking what proposals the bank if offering to existing customers.
"A banking hub could be a solution and I will also be taking this up with company that manages them.
"Keep an eye on my Facebook page for updates."