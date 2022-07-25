Science students win competition
ABOVE, some of the team members who competed in the STEM competition were (left to right) George Law, Connor Smith, Shayne Stainsby and Karina Watson-Dawe LEFT, students receiving their IRIS certificates from principal Wendy Ainsworth
by Kerenza Moore
SCIENCE students from Callington Community College have been reaching for the stars – and have come first place in a national competition.
The enthusiasm of the Year 9 cohort to get involved in new things, as well as to help make the planet a better place to live, led them to take on two exciting projects recently, said headteacher Wendy Ainsworth.
The first of the opportunities came through IRIS – the Institute for Research in Schools.
Students attended extra-curricular Science workshops where they learnt how scientists carry out research and use technology such as satellites.
George Law and Matthew Holland used infra-red satellite technology to research volcanic eruptions and measure quantities of sulphur dioxide release.
Meanwhile, Robert Carmichael, Darcy Gerlach-Shorten and Connor Smith used satellites and data streams to investigate unusual patterns emitted from objects in space, providing information to NASA on where to search for anomalies using the James Webb telescope!
“The children have produced work that was likened by the IRIS team to undergraduate research,” said their headteacher.
“They wrote a detailed research article, presented it to staff and parents and took questions from the floor – highly commendable work for children all aged between 13 and 14 years old!”
The second project was entrance into a national contest; the civil service “Sustainability and Stem” competition.
Competing against a number of other schools in the UK, the students again had to systematically research and collectively contribute to a project.
The Callington youngsters chose to take part in a project on carbon neutral city design. Their work was judged by governmental scientists, and the students were given the news during a live streamed assembly that they had won first prize.
The group was awarded vouchers and signed certificates from Sir Patrick Vallance.
“We are so very proud of our Science students, and the teachers for investing in and supporting these enriching out-of-the-classroom experiences,” said Ms Ainsworth.
“A huge well done to all involved.”
