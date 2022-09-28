School’s new therapy team
A NEW therapy team is set to transform lives at a Saltash school.
To add to the new leadership, management and teaching team at Fountain Head House School in Saltash, Headteacher Thereza de Lucca is very pleased to introduce the team of therapists, who will be working closely with pupils to help improve their emotional wellbeing, mental health and realise their full potential.
Constanza (Connie) Matus joins the team as an Occupational Therapist, having completed a Master’s degree in Autism in Special Education and supported neurodivergent children in a mainstream setting, as well as offering paediatric specialist assessments and interventions in clinic.
Headteacher Thereza de Lucca, said: “The Occupational Therapy sessions offered by Connie will help our children and young people to grow, learn, have fun, participate in daily life, socialise and play so that they can develop, thrive and reach their full potential”.
Vikki Freeman joins the team as a Play Therapist with over 20 years experience of working with children, young people and their families. She has completed a four year post graduate course in Play Therapy at Leeds Beckett University, qualifying with a Post Graduate Diploma. She also has a Degree in Psychology from Manchester University.
Thereza added: “Play therapy enables children to explore their emotions, feelings, and any trauma they may have experienced, try to make sense of it all, and develop coping strategies that will span their whole lifetime. ELSA offers a safe space for children to develop their understanding and expression of emotions and feelings in a safe environment.
“We are delighted to welcome our team of therapists, and look forward to the children reaping the benefits that their skills and experience will bring. By helping to reduce these barriers, our aim is that our children and young people will feel confident, able to learn and enjoy life as a whole.”
