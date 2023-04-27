Schools in North Cornwall are set to receive £2,359,993 in extra funding.
Every state school in England will receive extra cash following the additional £2-billion investment. A typical primary school will receive approximately an extra £35,000, and £200,000 for a typical secondary school.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies has highlighted this uplift will mean 2024/25 will be the highest spending year in history for schools. In total the schools budget will be £58.8-billion in 2024/25 – meaning the Conservative Government is putting more into school than ever before. It also means school funding is set to rise faster than forecast inflation in both 2023/24 and 2024/25.
Schools will receive their first payment by May 10 and will be able to choose how best to invest the extra funding, including to pay for teacher salary uplifts and teaching assistants.
The remainder of the £2-billion funding boost will be used to increase Pupil Premium funding rates, which are rising by five per cent in 2023/24. This extra funding will support disadvantaged pupils, local authorities’ high needs budgets, and special schools, making sure every child with special educational needs and disabilities receives the support and high quality education they deserve.
This funding has been welcomed by the MP for North Cornwall Scott Mann.
He said: “I am committed to delivering on our community’s priorities, including investing in a high quality schools to support young people to reach their full potential, particularly those who face challenges or who need extra support.”
“That is why I welcome £2,359,993 in extra funding for schools in North Cornwall from the Conservative Government, as part of £2 billion in extra school funding this year and next across England, delivering the highest real terms spending on schools in history.
“We are delivering on our commitment to provide a world-class education and deliver opportunity for all – wherever they come from and whatever their background.”
Commenting, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I am hugely grateful to all our fantastic teachers, school leaders and support staff for all their incredible work and the immeasurable impact they have on the lives of children every day.
“Teachers must continue to have the resources they need, and this extra cash will make sure that they do.
“With school funding set to be at its highest ever level next year, even accounting for inflation, parents everywhere can be confident schools are being supported to let teachers get on and do what they do best - teach.”