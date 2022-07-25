Schools enjoy Ofsted success
Subscribe newsletter
THREE Cornwall primary schools and the Trust that manages them are celebrating after a trio of successful Ofsted inspections.
Duloe Church of England Primary Academy, Trenode Church of England Primary Academy and Gunnislake Primary Academy have all received visits this academic year and have all been judged as ‘Good’ schools. The schools are all part of the Bridge Schools Trust, along with 11 others in East Cornwall.
In each report, the inspectors commented upon the fact that leaders have prioritised reading and have developed rich curriculums in order to ensure a range of exciting learning opportunities for pupils.
The strengths of the individual schools were also noted: at Duloe, inspectors referred to the “high expectations that all adults have of the pupils” and how “through close links with the parish, leaders develop pupils’ spiritual awareness”.
At Trenode, the report stated that “pupils’ views influence positive changes to the school. They embody the school’s vision to reach out in love and community”.
And at Gunnislake Primary Academy, pupils were described as “kind, respectful and focused..they are happy and love to learn”.
Bridge Schools attributes the success of the inspections to a shared ethos, built upon the concept of being ‘stronger together’.
Adrian Massey, chief executive, said that the collective effort has had a big, positive impact on outcomes for learnings, from the central team who look after areas such as sites, human resources and finance, to the teachers, teaching assistants, trust subject leads, leadership teams and all other staff working to support learning.
The support to individual schools from the Trust itself was also noted in the reports. For example, at Trenode Primary Academy, the report states that: “Staff are positive about the support provided by the multi-academy trust. They appreciate the carefully-planned professional development opportunities that are available”.
Similarly, at Duloe Church of England Primary Academy, the report notes that “Governors have embraced the support from the multi-academy trust to good effect”.
Mr Massey said: “We are absolutely delighted that the hard work of all of our teams has been recognised in these Ofsted Inspections.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |