The school’s mathematics department hosted a group of 21 students from nearby feeder primary schools this week. The young scholars enjoyed a stimulating session delving into the concept of π (pi) by exploring the connection between a circle’s circumference and diameter. The department eagerly anticipates the students’ arrival when they begin their studies at Liskeard School in September.
As well as this, last week, a group of 60 Year 10 students from the school had an exceptional college experience at Duchy College. The students had the chance to immerse themselves in a variety of subjects ranging from Agricultural Engineering to Outdoor Sport.
During their visit, they also had the opportunity to speak with current students and gain insights into the daily life at Duchy College.
A spokesperson for Liskeard School said: “We are proud to note that their students were outstanding ambassadors, showcasing their school spirit throughout the visit. A special thanks to Duchy College for extending their warm hospitality. ”
Finally, this week, the school also got involved in World Book Day. To kick off the celebrations, students gathered together to play a selection of “book themed” board games. This event was a great start to the school’s World Book Week.
The excitement continued as students took part in a Treasure Hunt and had the chance to participate in three different creative writing and comic book competitions.
These competitions provided an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their talents and express their creativity. To prepare for the competitions, several students attended a workshop where they honed their skills, shared their work, and received valuable feedback.
The school is eagerly awaiting the announcement of the competition winners and can’t wait to see what the students come up with.