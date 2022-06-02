SCHEDULES are now available for Liskeard Show, one of Cornwall’s most loved one-day agricultural shows. The event, which is usually held annually in Merrymeet, was cancelled in both 2020 and ‘21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2022 will see it make a very welcome return on Saturday, July 9.

“The arrival of the schedules has certainly raised the excitement levels,” says a delighted Show Chairman Colin Dymond.

“Seeing the copies come in from the printer proves we really are getting back under way and we couldn’t be more pleased. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to our showground, what a celebration the day is going to be.”

The annual event attracts around 8,000 people who visit to see a range of classes from cattle and sheep to dogs, horses, donkeys, poultry (to be confirmed),cookery, fruit, vegetables and flowers.

“Entries are now open for all our classes and we’re hoping for record numbers given how long we’ve all gone without these traditional events,” says General Secretary Beckie Breyley.

“The countdown has truly begun to Saturday, July 9, and my office is suddenly very busy, we’re back and I couldn’t be more delighted. I should add that there’s so much more to our show with a wide range of attractions from Cornish food and drink to crafts and more than 240 retail, craft and charity stands. There’s also children’s activities, main ring entertainment, fun fair, live music, bar and free parking. We want to make this a day to remember.”