BUS operator Go Cornwall was spreading Christmas cheer in Looe with its festive SantaBus.
Each Christmas the bus provided by Plymouth Citybus and Go Cornwall sets off on a festive tour. Run completely by volunteers, it travels around Cornwall and Plymouth in the lead up to Christmas delivering Santa and his helpers to Cornish streets en route.
The tour to Looe on Thursday, December 12, followed a trip on the Torpoint ferry and then to Crafthole and Portwrinkle via HMS Raleigh before stopping at Downderry and Seaton, visiting the Barbican in Looe and on to East Looe.
A snow cannon provided an unexpected flurry of snow as it parked up in Looe with Santa appearing on the top deck of the open bright red doubledecker.
This year the SantaBus is raising money for Jeremiah's Journey, a Plymouth charity that supports bereaved children, young adults and their parents and carers as they deal with their grief.
The rest of the December schedule will see the bus complete its tour in Plymouth finishing at West Hoe on Saturday, December 21.
A full schedule of the Santa Bus routes can be found at: ow.ly/4qhU50UcFvG with updates to that schedule available here: ow.ly/woRa50UcFvE