Santa was spotted by a local resident making his way through the streets of Saltash recently.
In a video taken by Wayne Hambly, the big man himself can be seen waving at local residents as he is pulled in his sleigh behind a car.
Watch as the man in red is pulled in his sleigh through the town
Santa was spotted by a local resident making his way through the streets of Saltash recently.
In a video taken by Wayne Hambly, the big man himself can be seen waving at local residents as he is pulled in his sleigh behind a car.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |