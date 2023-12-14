This evening (December 14), the man in red will be travelling on City Buses special 'Santa Bus' alongside some of his festive friends.
The sparkling bus will depart from Torpoint's depot at 4.50pm via Goad Avenue, HMS Raleigh, Antony to Crafhole and Kimberley Foster Close at 5.20pm via Polbathic and Treulefoot.
Liskeard, Barras Street at 6pm - 6.10pm via Tideford, Landrake, Callington Road.
And finally, Saltash, Fore Street at 6.35pm - 6.45pm.
The Santa buses are run entirely by volunteers and are raising money for the Primrose Foundation in Plymouth and Luna’s Fund in Cornwall.