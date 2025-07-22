THE sands of Watergate Bay were transformed into a canvas for a unique art installation.
Art collective Sand In Your Eye created a gigantic octopus emerging from the water, backed by the iconic Eden Project biomes.
The 100-metre anamorphic artwork was organised to launch the attraction’s enchanted earth summer programme.
Those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the artwork were treated to a spectacular show of nature lasting just a couple of hours.
The giant octopus and biomes were expertly crafted during the morning through a meticulous outlining and raking process.
The final artwork represented the ephemeral and rarely-seen aspects of the natural world, which is a theme running through Enchanted Earth,
The design was visible in all its glory for a brief window in the early afternoon, with the tide soon approaching to wash it away again.
The unique installation was commissioned by the Eden Project to kick off a summer programme jam-packed with theatre, exploration, hands-on discovery and awe-inspiring beauty.
Kate Francis from the Eden Project said: “It’s been completely magical to kick off our summer programme today with this incredible piece of art, which wasn’t here for long but made a big impact. Today’s sand art is just a flavour of the surprises in store at Enchanted Earth this summer, which features a whole roster of inspiring activities for people of all ages to discover.
“Conceived to conjure up captivating magical features seen in the natural world, Enchanted Earth creates an unmissable immersive experience that anyone visiting Cornwall this summer should put on their bucket list.”
Sand In Your Eye is a unique group of creatives, which has sustainability and climate consciousness at the heart of their work.
The collective produce innovative art ranging from sand drawings and sculptures to field paintings across green spaces and ice installations.
The waters surrounding Cornwall have played host to bumper marine sightings this year, with clifftops around Watergate Bay and surrounding beaches teeming with wildlife enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of magnificent humpbacks.
More recently, an Iberian orca made a UK-first appearance off the Isles of Scilly and booming octopus populations are being observed.
Scientists believe these unusual sightings can be attributed to warmer waters, driven by rapid climate change, which can disrupt the delicate food chain.
The Eden Project’s Enchanted Earth invites visitors to immerse themselves in the magic of the planet, fall in love with its beauty and discover ways to care for and protect it in response to this shifting natural world.
Enchanted Earth is a spellbinding immersion into the hidden and rarely seen wonders of the natural world and beyond from the microscopic to the cosmic.
The enchanted earth summer programme will offer an extraordinary sensory sound, light and digital projection experience enveloping visitors in kaleidoscopic visuals, bioluminescent oceans, shimmering wings and swirling stardust.
For those who want hands-on opportunities, explorers can don geological caps and dig for dazzling treasures in giant crystal and mineral dig pits, marvel at a shimmering ceiling of butterflies, which is a stunning art installation by award-winning artist Anne Bennett.
Visitors will also be moved by lifelike animal puppetry with The Zoo Keepers, a cheeky, charming storytelling performance by Bristol-based Scarlet Oak Theatre.
The Eden Project will again host the Natural History Museum’s wildlife photographer of the year.
Now in its 60th year, 100 of the world’s most powerful images of the natural world will be nestled across the attraction’s lush gardens and Core. They will be on display until September 28.
