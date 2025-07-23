NO pleas were entered today when a vascular surgeon from Truro accused of dishonestly making a false representation to insurers regarding his amputated legs appeared in court charged with fraud.
Neil Hopper, aged 49, went before Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 23 following an investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police, which began in February 2023.
He is accused of dishonestly making a false representation to insurers after stating the injuries to his legs were the result of sepsis and were not self-inflicted.
Hopper has also been charged with encouraging someone else to remove the body parts of others.
He did not enter pleas to the three charges during a 40-minute hearing at Cornwall magistrates court in Bodmin.
A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday, August 26. A bail application was made but Hopper was remanded in custody for his own protection and due to the serious nature of the offences.
Hopper formerly worked for the Royal Cornwall hospitals NHS trust and has previously said he lost his legs to sepsis in 2019.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Mr Neil Hopper has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation - Fraud Act 2006.
“That between June 3, 2019 and June 26, 2019 he committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation to insurers, namely the injuries to his legs were the result of sepsis and were not self-inflicted, intending to make a gain.
“Encourage / assist in the commission of an indictable only offence, (grievous bodily harm). Between August 21, 2018 and December 4, 2020 in Cornwall did an act, namely purchased videos from a website called The EunuchMaker showing the removal of limbs and encouraged Marius Gustavson to remove body parts of third parties, which was capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable only offence, namely intentional infliction of injuries which amount to grievous bodily harm, believing that the offence would be committed and that the act would encourage or assist in its commission.”
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, where Mr Hopper has been employed, has worked closely with Devon and Cornwall Police throughout the investigation.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “The charges do not relate to Mr Hopper’s professional conduct and there has been no evidence to suggest any risk to patients. Mr Hopper worked in at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals from 2013 until he was suspended from duty in March 2023, following his initial arrest.
“Former patients with any questions or concerns about their treatment can contact the Royal Cornwall Hospitals’ Patient Experience team on 01872 25 2793, or email [email protected].”
Hopper was named the bravest battler in the UK in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2020 Against All Odds Champion.
He has not been practicing at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals since March 2023.
Hopper had General Medical Council restrictions in place from April 2023 and has been suspended from the medical register since December 2023.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.