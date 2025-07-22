A MAN from Bodmin was reported for driving offences after an incident in Plymouth at the weekend.

Police carried out a stop check on a car in Citadel Road in the evening of Saturday, July 19.

A witness told this newspaper that some of the police involved were armed.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police carried out a stop check on a car in Citadel Road in Plymouth at 8.50pm on Saturday, July 19.

“It was suspected that the vehicle was travelling on cloned plates.

“The driver was detained by officers and the vehicle seized.

“A 28-year-old man from Bodmin was reported for suspected driving offences - driving without insurance and without a licence.

“Further enquiries are being made regarding the vehicle.”