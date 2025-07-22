A witness told this newspaper that some of the police involved were armed.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police carried out a stop check on a car in Citadel Road in Plymouth at 8.50pm on Saturday, July 19.
“It was suspected that the vehicle was travelling on cloned plates.
“A 28-year-old man from Bodmin was reported for suspected driving offences - driving without insurance and without a licence.
“Further enquiries are being made regarding the vehicle.”
