DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after a 52-year-old man died following a disturbance at a convenience store in Torpoint.
A statement read: “Police were called at 4.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, following reports of a disturbance at Co-op Food in Fore Street.
“During the incident the man was restrained by another customer, but became unresponsive a short time later.
“The man, from Torpoint, was treated by paramedics and taken to Derriford Hospital. Sadly, he died in hospital on Saturday, August 9.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 696 of 06/08/25.
