Police say the extent of injuries are not yet clear, with the road being closed for a number of hours.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A38 at Glynn, Bodmin, at around 12.50pm today, Friday, August 8.
“The extent of any injuries is currently not clear.
“The incident is ongoing.”
Traffic monitoring service Inrix notes: “A38 Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident from Turfdown Road (Turfdown) to Bodmin Parkway turn off (Glynn).”
