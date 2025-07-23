“Encourage / assist in the commission of an indictable only offence, (grievous bodily harm)Between 21/08/2018 and 04/12/2020 in Cornwall did an act, namely purchased videos from a website called The EunuchMaker showing the removal of limbs and encouraged Marius Gustavson to remove body parts of third parties, which was capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable only offence, namely intentional infliction of injuries which amount to grievous bodily harm, believing that the offence would be committed and that the act would encourage or assist in its commission.”