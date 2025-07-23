A vascular surgeon from Truro who allegedly encouraged someone else to remove the body parts of others and gave false representations to insurers when he had his own legs amputated, is due in court charged with fraud.
Mr Neil Hopper, aged 49, is due to appear before Bodmin Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, July 23) following an investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police, which began in February 2023.
He is accused of dishonestly making a false representation to insurers after stating the injuries to his legs were the result of sepsis and were not self-inflicted.
Mr Hopper has also been charged with encouraging someone else to remove the body parts of others.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Mr Neil Hopper has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation - Fraud Act 2006.
“That between 03/06/2019 and 26/06/2019 he committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation to insurers, namely the injuries to his legs were the result of sepsis and were not self-inflicted, intending to make a gain.
“Encourage / assist in the commission of an indictable only offence, (grievous bodily harm)Between 21/08/2018 and 04/12/2020 in Cornwall did an act, namely purchased videos from a website called The EunuchMaker showing the removal of limbs and encouraged Marius Gustavson to remove body parts of third parties, which was capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable only offence, namely intentional infliction of injuries which amount to grievous bodily harm, believing that the offence would be committed and that the act would encourage or assist in its commission.”
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, where Mr Hopper has been employed, has worked closely with Devon and Cornwall Police throughout the investigation.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “The charges do not relate to Mr Hopper’s professional conduct and there has been no evidence to suggest any risk to patients. Mr Hopper worked in at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals from 2013 until he was suspended from duty in March 2023, following his initial arrest.
“Former patients with any questions or concerns about their treatment can contact the Royal Cornwall Hospitals’ Patient Experience team on 01872 25 2793, or email [email protected].”
Mr Hopper was named the bravest battler in the UK in the Amplifon Awards ds for Brave Britons 2020 Against All Odds Champion.
