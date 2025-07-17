Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships Lead at Parkinson’s UK, said: “A huge thank you to the Sea Change Atlantic Team for supporting Parkinson’s UK by participating in the 2027 Atlantic Dash. Every person with Parkinson’s should get specialist healthcare to help them manage their symptoms better and to live more independently. But thousands don't. By taking on this epic challenge and pushing themselves to the limit, Adam, Maddie and the crew will raise awareness of the vital work of the charity and help to fund the Parkinson’s UK Nurse Appeal, which aims to give more people access to a specialist Parkinson’s nurse.”