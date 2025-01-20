FROM Plymouth to Taunton, Torquay to Gloucester, Truro City’s wandering years tested the resolve of even their most devoted supporters.
For several years the Tinners have been football nomads, playing ‘home’ games hundreds of miles from Cornwall’s cathedral city.
Now, after months of uncertainty and countless hours pounding the motorways, Truro City have returned to their roots with the opening of their pristine new stadium at Langarth.
The contrast couldn’t be starker. Gone are the days of explaining to confused aways fans why a Cornish team was hosting matches in Devon, Somerset, even Gloucestershire.
For supporters and players alike, the feeling is one of real optimism, as defender Sam Sanders, now in his second spell with the club, explains.
“We were absolutely all over the gaff,” said the 23-year-old. “We were at Parkway, Gloucester, even Taunton for a bit last season. It was mental, but we were still getting those loyal supporters that literally came to every single home and away game.
“Now, to be back here in Truro, playing in front of 1,500 people or more each week, it’s special. It feels like you’re playing at a proper football club and it’s something that people can really can get behind.
“As a player, it was a weird one. Every game was like an away game and there were times when you were walking into the stadium not even knowing where the home changing rooms were or what the pitch would be like.
“Being here in Cornwall, you can see for yourself, look at the pitch and the facilities we’ve got. It’s fantastic. Having that nomadic lifestyle, it’s no good for anyone.”
That feeling of home has, however, had the desired effect with Truro City punching well above their weight in this season’s National League South.
Under new boss, John Askey, they have established themselves firmly in the play-off picture and Sanders says a lot of credit has to go to the new man in charge.
“Truro’s a lovely place, but I think the main reason I came back was because of the gaffer,” said Sanders, who previously worked with Askey at York City. “I had worked with him before, I knew what he was life, so when we chatted it was a bit of no-brainer to be honest.”
The former Nottingham Forest youngster has been one of the cornerstones around which Askey has built his side this season and he says the mix of talent which the manager has assembled has provided a potent blend for success.
“It’s a very good mix,” he said. “Last year there were probably a few more boys from Devon and Cornwall in the side, but we’ve got lads from absolutely everywhere this season and we’ve all gelled really well.
“There’s a real camaraderie within the squad, everyone wants to do well, wants the club to do well. When you compare us to others in the division, we’re probably punching above our weight, but we’re a good team, like one big family, and if you have that, then you give yourself a great chance of doing something.”