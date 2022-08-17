Samworth Brothers Life President dies

Mark Samworth, current chairman of Samworth Brothers (Holdings) Ltd (and Sir David’s son): “This is a significant moment for our business. Without Sir David, supported by his late brother John, there would be no Samworth Brothers. It was the vision, drive and values of the two brothers that laid down the strong foundations of our business and which drove such outstanding success. Whether in his early days growing the original Samworth family business or later building Samworth Brothers, a strong set of values always permeated David’s business life. He placed great importance on people as the cornerstone of any successful organisation and always sought to create a working environment that reflected this ethos. He also believed quality had to be at the heart of any business, whether that was quality of facilities, the product, customer service or our relationship with suppliers. He was enormously proud of the business and the achievements of everyone in Samworth Brothers.”