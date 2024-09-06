SALTASH youth music project Livewire was celebrated at New County Hall as a recipient of the King’s Award for voluntary service.
The royal award recognises outstanding volunteer groups in the UK, with representatives from 12 Cornish voluntary groups nominated for the 2024 King’s awards.
The charity, based on the Saltash Waterside, which counts Pete Townshend (The Who) and Brian Johnson (AC/DC) as two of their official patrons uses contemporary music to unlock creativity and support young people on their journey through adolescence and into adulthood.
Eight of their volunteers attended a reception in Truro on September 4, with the certificate presented to Henry Woodward and Sophie Morrell, both previous recipients of Saltash Town Council civic awards for their volunteering work with the group.
Youth work coordinator at Livewire, Andy Rance said: "Personally having been involved at Livewire now for 34 years and supporting the development of the project, I was thrilled to have the work at Livewire recognised.
“I don't know who nominated us but we are delighted to have been put forward for the King’s Award for voluntary service; most of the work we do at Livewire couldn’t happen without our amazing team of volunteers young and old.”
Livewire was nominated alongside organisations such as Cornwall Blood Bikes, the Falmouth-based National Maritime Museum and Operation Encompass. The award recipients were announced on HM King’s birthday on November 14.
Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE and Cornwall Council Chairman Cllr. Pauline Giles BEM were in attendance at New County Hall to greet the winners.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho said: “Cornwall has a strong heritage of volunteering, with an estimated 32 per cent of the county volunteering, well above the national average.
“The King’s Award for voluntary service celebrates groups that are truly outstanding and make a tangible difference to their local community.
“So it was a very proud moment to see quite so many of Cornwall’s brilliant voluntary groups nominated this year, the highest number of nominations we have seen for at least a decade.
“Huge congratulations to all nominated groups.”