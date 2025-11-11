SEVENTEEN youth groups in and around Saltash are celebrating after receiving cheques worth £423 each, thanks to the remarkable fundraising efforts of local running hero Simon Wengradt.
At the latest meeting of the Saltash Youth Network, Simon – known affectionately across the town as the Nearly Naked Runner – personally handed out the cheques to representatives of local clubs who’ve been inspired by his determination and generosity.
The funds came from Simon’s extraordinary challenge earlier this year to complete 50 marathons in 50 days, in aid of the Saltash Youth Network, which supports voluntary youth groups through grants, training and shared resources.
Although Simon was forced to cut his challenge short after 33 consecutive marathons – an incredible 860 miles in total – due to stress fractures in his leg, his effort captured the hearts of the entire community.
Speaking at the presentation, Simon said he was overwhelmed by the support he’d received.
“I might not have finished all 50 marathons, but the town came together and finished it for me,” he said. “This was never just about running; it was about what we could do together for our young people. Seeing the difference this money will make makes every step worth it.”
When injury stopped him running, the people of Saltash picked up the challenge. Dozens of residents clocked up miles on local routes to help Simon complete his goal virtually. The 1st Saltash Brownies alone contributed 26 miles, while countless others walked, ran and cycled in solidarity.
Simon’s initial target of £5,000 was soon smashed, rising to just shy of £6,500 through his GoFundMe page. The funds have now been distributed among the town’s youth organisations, including Scout groups, sports clubs, cadet units and creative youth programmes – all of which play a vital role in supporting young people aged eight to 25.
A spokesperson for the Saltash Youth Network said the impact of Simon’s efforts would be long-lasting.
“Simon’s dedication has been nothing short of extraordinary,” they said. “He’s not only raised thousands of pounds, but he’s reminded the whole town what community spirit really means. Every one of our youth groups will benefit – from new equipment and resources to helping with hall hire and training costs.”
Adding to the evening’s celebrations was a generous £1,000 donation from Cllr Julia Peggs, gifted from her mayoral year, which was also included in the total distributed.
The meeting at The Core Youth and Community Centre was filled with pride as each youth organisation shared how the funds would help their work – from supporting local sports coaching to running youth nights and creative workshops.
Despite his injury, Simon shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to helping others. He has hinted that he hopes to return with another challenge once fully recovered.
“I might be resting my legs, but my heart’s still running for Saltash,” he joked.
The next meeting of the Saltash Youth Network, including its annual general meeting, will be held on Tuesday, January 20, at The Core.
