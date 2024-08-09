A KIND Saltash youngster has decided to donate her hair to charity following in the footsteps of her mother.
At just 10 years old, Taylor-May Law wanted to donate 13 inches of her locks to The Little Princess Trust so other children could have ‘beautiful hair like her’.
The UK charity uses donated hair to provide free real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair through treatment or illness.
The kind-hearted donation took place at the Bliss Hair and Beauty salon in Saltash on Saturday, August 3, where Taylor-May was treated to a mini beauty session by the salon after her haircut.
Taylor-May undertook the donation as a ‘personal achievement of kindness’ according to her mother Toni-Anne Law who herself is no stranger to donating hair.
She has raised money in the past having her head shaved for Leukaemia Research UK and also donated her own hair to The Little Princess Trust on two occasions after losing her sister in 2001 to leukaemia at age 23.
She said: “Taylor-May decided she wanted to donate her hair. She’s grown up knowing about her Auntie who died many years before Taylor-May was born, and how she lost her hair during treatment.
“She wanted to use her beautiful hair to make other children feel better for losing their hair during treatment. Taylor-May made clear is that if her Auntie was alive today she would have been grateful for this gesture. We are all very proud of Taylor-May.”