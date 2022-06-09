Saltash Young Royalty are kept busy over jubilee weekend

SALTASH Lions Club Platinum Royals were kept very busy with many appointments over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend.

On Thursday (June 2), the Lions Queen and King received an invitation from Saltash Town Council to take part in the Civic Parade and to help with the lighting of the Jubilee Beacon on the Saltash Waterside.

All three Town Royals took part and were delighted to be part of the Saltash celebrations with the Mayor of Saltash Councillor Richard Bickford.

On Saturday (June 4) the Queen and King were overwhelmed by the sense of community spirit at the Big and Bounce events at Warfelton Field. This event was also attended by Saltash Fire Cadets and the Mayor and Mayoress of Saltash.

The Lions Platinum Queen Eloise and King Isaac presented a Platinum certificate to the Town Mayor, Cllr Richard Bickford, and flowers to the Mayoress, Mrs Sarah Bickford, in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.