SALTASH Town Council say they are ‘thrilled’ to have been awarded £100,000 from the Cornwall Council Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund to bring the Waterside Improvement Project to life.
After a successful funding application, the council will now move forward with the improvements, which will include the creation of a new play park and sensory garden in the Jubilee Green area.
A Town Council statement read: “A massive thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey – your dedication and support have made this possible.
“Special thanks to our members for their incredible support and investment of £20,000 to help bring this project to fruition. We’re also grateful to Cornwall Council for their continued support – and to our supporters Livewire, Ashtorre Rock and Regatta – without you all, this project wouldn’t be a reality.”