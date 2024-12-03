RESIDENTS of Saltash have expressed their shock and disappointment at news that the annual Christmas Tractor Run has had to be cancelled.
Organisers Kate and Chris Billing confirmed late on Monday evening that the annual event, due to take place on Saturday, December 14, would not be going ahead on advice received from Devon and Cornwall Police.
In a post, it read: “It is with great sadness and disappointment that on advice from Devon and Cornwall Police we have had to cancel the Saltash Christmas Tractor Run, based on health and safety and potential traffic offences.
“As much as we would love to go ahead with this event, it would mean we could face prosecution.
“We would like to thank everyone who has already supported us in trying to put this event on and, of course, all the support we received from our Tractor Run last year.
“The presents we have received will go to the Saltash Food Bank, but we fully understand if you would your gift back – we can get them returned to you. Saltash Food Bank will distribute the presents to families in need this Christmas.
“Thank you for your understanding and support.”
The charity event sees a convoy of brightly-lit Christmas tractors drive round the streets of Saltash, packed full of toys helping to bring festive cheer to local people.
However, news of the cancellation has not met with those who live in the town, prompting a plethora of comments on social media, questioning the decision-making of Devon and Cornwall Police.
Comments included: “Absolutely gutting! Trying to be a charity event, but threatened with prosecution for it. Unbelievable!
“What a disappointment, this was absolutely brilliant last year!”
Others read: “Very sad! Shame on you D&C, why couldn't you come out and assist the charity rather than slam the door on the public yet again!”
“This is such a sad piece of news as so many people were looking forward to seeing this amazing show. Surely the police have better things to do than chase after tractors!”
Devon and Cornwall Police were asked to comment on the cancellation, but as yet there has been no response.