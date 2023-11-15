SALTASH Town Council are pleased to offer a designated area at Churchtown Cemetery for families to remember loved ones with a rose bush.
A spokesperson from the town council said: “The beautiful flowering bushes are purchased on a ten year renewable lease and includes the bush, a plaque with a short inscription placed in front of each rose and maintenance for the duration of the lease. The rose garden is a tranquil and calm spot to sit and remember loved ones, and to offer a place to remember someone special for those whose loved ones are buried or have ashes scattered elsewhere.”