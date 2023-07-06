An unsafe tree has been cordoned off in a Saltash park as it awaits removal.
It comes after teams from Cormac attended to clear a limb from a fallen beech tree in Longstone Park, Saltash.
The arboricultural officer within the organisation has advised Saltash Town Council the tree needs to be removed and be cordoned off until then.
A spokesperson for Saltash Town Council announced the news, and also addressed some local concerns about the 'safety of the park'.
Reassuring residents, the spokesperson said: "Update from Cormac regarding the fallen beech tree in Longstone Park. The park is currently not safe to use and has been cordoned off.
"Cormac attended and cleared the limb on Thursday evening and Friday of last week.
"The Arboricultural Officer within Cormac has attended and unfortunately the rest of the tree will need to be removed - This has been categorised as a seven-day response for removal.
"There appears to be a fair bit of local talk about the tree and the safety of the park.
"All the trees on the park site were last inspected in Feb 2023 with no safety needs raised at the time.
"The Beech had an internal level of decay approx. 4-5 metres up around a major union which was what contributed to the limb failure.
"The rear safety fencing between the park and the adjacent road is damaged and currently a section of harass fencing has been installed until after the tree works are complete.
"The extent of canopy lost and decay now evident means that the tree will be removed under the Council's Tree Risk Framework within seven days.
"Feedback locally suggests that despite efforts to lock the park, that children have been in there over the weekend.
"The park is not currently safe for use and therefore closed would be great."